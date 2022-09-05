Villagers marooned because of landslide

Villagers in at least 3 parts of the North Oropouche Road found themselves marooned because of a landslide.

Crews from the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation spent most of yesterday working on clearing the areas.

Chairman of the corporation Anil Juteram says the landslip occurred just before midnight on Saturday.

Residents of Fishing Pond, Limon and Flemming were affected.

Villagers were also left without a pipe borne water supply.