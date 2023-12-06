TRINIDAD & TOBAGO EDUCATION SYSTEM IS TO EXAM FOCUSED…

The Secretary for Education Research and Technology is taking issue with this country’s education system, saying it is too exam focused.

Zorisha Hackett believes, the current education system does not lead to an all-round student.

As such she says things must change.

Noting the need for a change in mindset, Secretary Hackett says, a Tobago centric curriculum will not become effective overnight.

She also takes issue with the current criteria for sitting the secondary assessment exam.

Ms Hackett says, in light of the current relationship between the central government and the THA, a national conversation must take place in order to effect the change her administration desires to see.

She was speaking on the Beneath the Surface programme on Tobago updates on Monday.