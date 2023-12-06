OPPOSITION LEADER FEARS TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO MAY ONE DAY BE IN GUYANA’S PLACE..

Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad Bissessar

There is concern from opposition leader that the land grab by Venezuela, may one day happen to this country.

Reports today say that president Nicolas Maduro ordered Venezuelan companies to begin exploration of the Essequibo region, that belongs to Guyana.

The country voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move in a referendum on Sunday.

Kamla Persad Bissessar warns, about the possibility of Trinidad and Tobago one day being in Guyana’s place.

The opposition leader is cautioning the government against allowing the profits generated from the impending Dragon Gas deal, to be used by Venezuela against Guyana.

The UNC leader believes the proceeds may be used to militarize Venezuela, against Guyana.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar pledged her support and that of her party for the people of Guyana, and she said the country must do the same.