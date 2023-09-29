SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS BEING STYMIED BY CRIME IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO SAYS THE UN…

The crime situation is said, to be one of the major obstacles to this country’s progress towards the, United Nations sustainable development goals.

The UN held a media briefing for the SDG’s Summit 2023 in Port-of-Spain on Wednesday

UN resident coordinator for Trinidad and Tobago Joanna Kazan said, there are several issues contributing to these failures most notably the crime situation.

Director of the economic commission for Latin america and the Caribbean Diane Quarless said, that many of the SDG’s for Trinidad and Tobago are moving in the wrong direction.

Ms. Quarless reiterated the effects of crime in Trinidad and Tobago on SDG’s among other issues.

The UN held the summit as it seeks to revitalize implementation of goals in the region, within the context of the United Nations multi-country sustainable development framework for the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.

