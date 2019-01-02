I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Some PTSC buses haven’t received inspection stickers

Posted on January 2, 2019 by newscenter5

37008239Some PTSC buses have not received their certificate of inspection stickers.

 

PTSC Chairman Edwin Gooding says the situation has affected persons traveling from San Fernando to Port of Spain.

 

He says while the vehicles were inspected the stickers were not sent on time to the San Fernando branch of PTSC.

 

However, he assured the situation would be rectified before the end of today.

 

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *