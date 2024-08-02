SHOW RESPECT TO YOUR ANCESTORS SAYS, PRIME MINISTER…

The Prime Minister is calling on Africans in Trinidad and Tobago to show respect, to the ancestors and the achievements over the years.

Speaking outside the Treasury building at the start of yesterday’s march to the Savannah, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, respect and recognition are important.

Dr. Rowley said, there are benefits to be gained if respect is the focus.

The Prime Minister then revealed leaders of this region, are preparing to attend the commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa.