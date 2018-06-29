President of the Private Secondary Schools Association says some schools not willing to take students sent by Education Ministry

Meanwhile the Minister of Education says there is no real between his Ministry and private secondary schools, which accept S.E.A. students sent to them.
Minister Garcia says there is to be continued dialogue over outstanding payments to the institutions.
President of the Private Secondary Schools Association, Leslie Hislop says some schools are not willing to accept form one students sent by the Education Ministry.
But speaking at the Post Cabinet News Conference yesterday afternoon Minister Garcia said talks are ongoing.
Minister Garcia also said while he understands there is a need for an increase in the fees paid for spaces at these schools, the amount being queried is another matter.
The Mininster said when the proposal is made it will be taken to Cabinet for approval.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.