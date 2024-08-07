POLICE IDENTIFY BODY IN CUNUPIA AS TAXI DRIVER HESSTON KHELAWAN…

The body found in Cunupia has been positively identified.

It is that of Hesston Khelawan.

Mr. Khelawan was 34 years old.

He was a taxi driver.

Relatives say, Mr. Khelawan was preparing to migrate.

Reports say, he told his wife he was afraid of the worsening crime situation, and did not want himself or anyone he loved to become a victim.

Mr. Khelawan, who was attached to the Piarco Airport Taxi Cooperative Society Limited, as a driver for the last two years, secured a job last Saturday night.

To take someone from Piarco International Airport, to Brix Hotel in St. Ann’s.

This job was done safely in his seven-seater Sirena taxi, but he never made it back home.

According to reports, Mr.Khelawan then called his wife and informed her that he would be heading home.

He never made it, to his promised location.

On Saturday night, Mr. Khelawan’s body was discovered lying in the grass along Warren Road, Cunupia.