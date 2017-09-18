PM condemns attacks on media workers covering fake oil scandal

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has condemned recent attacks on media workers, covering the Petrotrin fake oil scandal involving A&V Oil and Gas Ltd.

Guardian media photographer Kristian De Silva was beaten by two persons and his equipment broken in an attack outside A&V Oil and Gas Ltd on Friday.

Tv6 cameraman, Phil Britton, was also attacked by persons throwing glass bottles at his vehicle and Newsday reporter Jeff Mayers was reportedly threatened by a security guard on the compound.

The three incidents were reported at the Penal police station.

Reports have said a police officer attached to the station is under investigation for his possible role in the assaults.

In a statement yesterday afternoon the Prime Minister said the attacks were wholly unacceptable and should not be initiated or encouraged by any person, under any circumstances.

Dr Rowley said where any laws have been broken it is unreservedly expected that adequate law enforcement is available so that the law will take its course.

And he suggested that investigations into the fake oil fiasco at state-owned Petrotrin involving A&V are permitted to be conducted.

Dr Rowley said in so far as these reports relate to problems and allegations at state-owned Petrotrin operations, it would be in the interest of all parties and the nation as a whole if necessary investigations of all aspects of these operations, are permitted to be conducted and concluded in such a manner as to facilitate clear and definitive conclusions.

He said this would allow the necessary accountability that the circumstances demand.