OWTU cry shame on government for processes and handling of the divers situation

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union is crying shame on the government for their processes and handling of the situation.

On Saturday night OWTU’s President Ancil Roget told the media proper protocols were not followed.

Mr. Roget was of the view that this could be the subject of a legal suit.

The men only had scuba tanks when they were pulled into the undersea pipeline.

A scuba diver can stay underwater for about an hour before running out of air but experts say the only way they could still be alive is if they encountered a pocket of breathable air as the space in the pipeline is toxic.