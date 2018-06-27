Minister of Education advising medical graduates to seek employment abroad

The Minister of Education is advising medical graduates to seek employment abroad as it is becoming difficult to find jobs here.

Minister, Anthony Garcia says the field of medicine is saturated and there is now a deficiency of jobs for students who have graduated.

However, he says the graduates can find employment in other countries.

Minister Garcia was responding to a question during the urgent questions for oral answer segment in the Senate yesterday.

Minister Garcia said measures were being taken to address the issue of university graduates who face unemployment.

Mr. Garcia said this would be done through several programs developed by his Ministry.

The Minister said these measures have already been implemented at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago.