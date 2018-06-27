Minister of Education advising medical graduates to seek employment abroad

The Minister of Education is advising medical graduates to seek employment abroad as it is becoming difficult to find jobs here.
Minister, Anthony Garcia says the field of medicine is saturated and there is now a deficiency of jobs for students who have graduated.
However, he says the graduates can find employment in other countries.
Minister Garcia was responding to a question during the urgent questions for oral answer segment in the Senate yesterday.
Minister Garcia said measures were being taken to address the issue of university graduates who face unemployment.
Mr. Garcia said this would be done through several programs developed by his Ministry.
The Minister said these measures have already been implemented at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.