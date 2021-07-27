Master artist Leroy Clarke dies

The country wakes up this morning to word of the death of master artist Leroy Clarke.
He was 82-years-old.
Mr. Clarke was a master artist, poet, lecturer/inspirationalist, philosopher and Orisha leader who was born in Belmont.
Details are shortcoming at this time but Newscenter 5 understands he died at 6:00 am today.
We will have more information for you in a subsequent newscast.
