Master artist Leroy Clarke dies

Master artist Leroy Clarke

The country wakes up this morning to word of the death of master artist Leroy Clarke.

He was 82-years-old.

Mr. Clarke was a master artist, poet, lecturer/inspirationalist, philosopher and Orisha leader who was born in Belmont.

Details are shortcoming at this time but Newscenter 5 understands he died at 6:00 am today.

We will have more information for you in a subsequent newscast.

