Massy, Sagicor push ahead

Posted on May 22, 2017 by newscenter5

businessBourse reviews the latest financial results of Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (SFC) and Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY).

it says SFC’s market price has advanced 16.7 per cent year-to-date, while MASSY has declined marginally by 1.0 per cent.

Bourse says SFC reported fully diluted Earnings per Share from continuing operations of TT$0.29 for the first quarter ended March 31, 13.2 per cent higher when compared to the prior period in 2016.

SFC’s Total Revenue advanced by TT$122.8m (6.9 per cent).

Meanwhile Massy Holdings Limited reported a diluted earnings per share of $2.59 for the six month period ended March 31st. According to Bourse, this is an improvement of 2.4%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Total revenue increased 1.5% while operating profit declined by 2%. Massy also generated $30.7 M from share of results of associate and joint ventures as opposed to a net loss in this item for the prior comparable period.

