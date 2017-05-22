Massy, Sagicor push ahead

Bourse reviews the latest financial results of Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd (SFC) and Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY).
it says SFC’s market price has advanced 16.7 per cent year-to-date, while MASSY has declined marginally by 1.0 per cent.
Bourse says SFC reported fully diluted Earnings per Share from continuing operations of TT$0.29 for the first quarter ended March 31, 13.2 per cent higher when compared to the prior period in 2016.
SFC’s Total Revenue advanced by TT$122.8m (6.9 per cent).
Meanwhile Massy Holdings Limited reported a diluted earnings per share of $2.59 for the six month period ended March 31st. According to Bourse, this is an improvement of 2.4%, compared to the corresponding period last year.
Total revenue increased 1.5% while operating profit declined by 2%. Massy also generated $30.7 M from share of results of associate and joint ventures as opposed to a net loss in this item for the prior comparable period.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.