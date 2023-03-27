Health Minister test positive for COVID-19

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement yesterday, the Health Ministry said Mr. Deyalsingh tested positive earlier in the day.
This is said to be his first positive test since the pandemic started over 3 years ago.
The statement added that the Health Minister is exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms at this time and will remain at home in isolation in accordance with the National COVID-19 protocols.
Minister Deyalsingh will continue to perform his duties from home and according to the Health Ministry, updates on his condition will be provided as required.
