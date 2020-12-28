I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Grenada government being called upon to do all in their power to save frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Posted on December 28, 2020 by admin
President of the Grenada Public Workers Union, Rachel Roberts

The government of Grenada is being called upon to help save the lives of public sector front line workers who are involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call is coming from the President of the Grenada Public Workers Union, Rachel Roberts.

She says employers must do their part in protecting the work force.

Last week it was announced that a frontline health care worker contracted the coronavirus.

The worker became the country’s 58th confirmed case.

Ms. Roberts says her union will continue to lobby for better measures, which will protect workers.

But it’s not being left to the employers alone.

Ms. Roberts is insisting workers must do what is necessary for self-preservation.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *