Govt again being told to act now and protect prison officers

Head of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards says he is not aware that the location of the safe house for officer Nigel Daniel and his was compromised by anyone.

The Prison Service yesterday claimed, because of social media posting by officers, Mr Daniel has had to move his family to a new location.

The action became necessary after the home of the Daniel family was attacked by gunmen on Saturday. Mr Daniel’s 11 year old daughter was grazed by one of the bullets.

Today, Mr Richards says this latest attack shows there is a dangerous precedent being set.

He is again urging the authorities to act now.

The association is set to meet with Attorney General Faris Al Rawi tomorrow.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Mr Richards said during the talks he would again call for legislation to protect his members.

Concerns over the safety of prison officers gained new momentum last moth, following the murders of officers Glenford Gardner and Richard Sandy. They were killed days apart.

There were also death threats leveled against some officers.