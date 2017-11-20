Govt again being told to act now and protect prison officers

Head of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards says he is not aware that the location of the safe house for officer Nigel Daniel and his was compromised by anyone.
The Prison Service yesterday claimed, because of social media posting by officers, Mr Daniel has had to move his family to a new location.
The action became necessary after the home of the Daniel family was attacked by gunmen on Saturday. Mr Daniel’s 11 year old daughter was grazed by one of the bullets.
Today, Mr Richards says this latest attack shows there is a dangerous precedent being set.
He is again urging the authorities to act now.
The association is set to meet with Attorney General Faris Al Rawi tomorrow.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Mr Richards said during the talks he would again call for legislation to protect his members.
Concerns over the safety of prison officers gained new momentum last moth, following the murders of officers Glenford Gardner and Richard Sandy. They were killed days apart.
There were also death threats leveled against some officers.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.