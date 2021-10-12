Fire demonstrations in Barrackpore to be investigated by police

Fire demonstrations in a southern community of Barrackpore are to be investigated by the police.

Just after dawn yesterday residents of Barrackpore set fire to debris and began their protest in about parts of the community.

Now the Works and Transport Ministry are warning them that they could be charged for damaging government property during their protests.

The residents are lamenting the state of the roads and an unreliable supply of water.

Their action blocked roads and people had difficulty getting in and out of Barrackpore.

The residents said times are hard and their living is made even more difficult by these inadequacies.

They sent a warning to the government.

MP for the area Michelle Benjamin was at the protest sites.

The Works and Transport Ministry did respond yesterday, telling of a $375,000 dollar tag on the damage caused by the protest.

The Ministry said the action taken affected 7 areas along Barrackpore connector roads.

The Ministry said the funding could have been utilised for other critical road works in the community.

It said the police will investigate the matter taken and all appropriate legal action will be taken.

The Water And Sewerage Authority also responded saying improved service should come by the end of this week.