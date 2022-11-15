Eating healthy is difficult for some due to high cost of food says Head of Diabetes Association

The Head of the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago says eating health is difficult for some people due to the high cost of food.

The association makes the statement even while acknowledging that local estimates of cases are a cause for concern.

President Andrew Dhanoo says healthier options are harder on the pockets of those trying to reach them.

He is suggesting a collaborative approach to the diabetes epidemic, involving producers of healthy food options.

He is also cautioning persons referencing current data on cases of the disease in this country and other Regional States.

Mr. Dhanoo says there is a need for updated research.

Mr. Dhanoo is encouraging members of the public to take advantage of the resources readily available to them to treat with diabetes.

He stresses education on the disease will lead to better control of blood sugar levels and ultimately better outcomes.