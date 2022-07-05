I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CEMEX and TCL accused of tampering with employees’ pension payments

Posted on July 5, 2022 by admin

Allegations of tampering and possibly stealing employees’ pension payments are leveled against the management of CEMEX and Trinidad Cement Limited.

Workers staged demonstrations outside TCL’s head office in Claxton Bay yesterday.

The Oilfeild Workers Trade Union represents the employees.

Addressing workers, Branch Secretary Kevin Arjoon said it is time outstanding payments for cola and gain shares are paid.

Mr. Arjoon noted that something is wrong with the calculation of the pension fund.  

The OWTU shop steward also warned employees of the dangers, which lie ahead if they do not fight for their pension payment.

The OWTU said workers have been waiting since March 31st for a meeting on their finances, but to date there has been no talks.

Several attempts to reach TCL proved futile.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *