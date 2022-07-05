CEMEX and TCL accused of tampering with employees’ pension payments

Allegations of tampering and possibly stealing employees’ pension payments are leveled against the management of CEMEX and Trinidad Cement Limited.

Workers staged demonstrations outside TCL’s head office in Claxton Bay yesterday.

The Oilfeild Workers Trade Union represents the employees.

Addressing workers, Branch Secretary Kevin Arjoon said it is time outstanding payments for cola and gain shares are paid.

Mr. Arjoon noted that something is wrong with the calculation of the pension fund.

The OWTU shop steward also warned employees of the dangers, which lie ahead if they do not fight for their pension payment.

The OWTU said workers have been waiting since March 31st for a meeting on their finances, but to date there has been no talks.

Several attempts to reach TCL proved futile.