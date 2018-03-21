I955 FM


Backlog of autopsies at Scarborough Mortuary

Posted on March 21, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-35The backlog of autopsies at the Scarborough Mortuary, were only yesterday being cleared, as Pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley arrived on the scene, but not on happy terms.

 

However he complained of his salary arrangements, in the presence of grieving loved ones.

 

Dr. Daisley says he has not received payment since last October.

 

Tobogonians have been waiting for the past two weeks for autopsies on their relatives.

