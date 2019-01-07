Arts and Drama fraternity sent into mourning once again with passing of Chris Smith

The arts and drama fraternity is plunged into mourning with the passing thespian Chris Smith.

Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday after battling Leukemia.

Founder of the Trinidad and Tobago Performing Arts Network, Tristan Wallace says he could not believe the news.

Mr. Wallace is caling for harmony, love and appreciation of one other.

He says this only shows that life is too short to take it for granted.

The National Drama Association also extended condolences to the family of Mr. Smith.

Via release it says he is remembered as an amazing human being, someone who was caring, generous, professional, punctual and a pleasure to work with.

Mr. Smith, who was 44-years-old was CEO at the Ent Factor, his newly formed production company.

He was a director at JCS Entertainment, and an actor, graphic artist and sound designer at Raymond Choo Kong Productions and First Instinct Productions, where he was also Production Manager.