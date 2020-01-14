Arouca man murdered over alleged “cigarette” altercation

An early morning murder in Arouca. The victim has been identified only as “Marshy”.
He was shot and killed at Yorke Street at around 1:30 this morning. Reports say the victim was involved in an altercation with another man over a cigarette, when gunshots were heard.
Residents contacted the police. It is said officers later found “Marshy” with several gunshot wounds to the head. He died at the scene.
Investigators say, several 9MM spent shells were recovered on the scene.
Police say the victim is known to be a carpenter who resided in the area.
