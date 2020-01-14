I955 FM


Arouca man murdered over alleged “cigarette” altercation

Posted on January 14, 2020 by newscenter5

body+found146An early morning murder in Arouca. The victim has been identified only as “Marshy”.

He was shot and killed at Yorke Street at around 1:30 this morning. Reports say the victim was involved in an altercation with another man over a cigarette, when gunshots were heard.

Residents contacted the police. It is said officers later found “Marshy” with several gunshot wounds to the head. He died at the scene.

Investigators say, sev­er­al 9MM spent shells were re­cov­ered on the scene.

Po­lice say the victim is known to be a car­pen­ter who resided in the area.

