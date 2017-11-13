Ansa McAL Barbados links two brands

ANSA Coatings Limited has consolidated Berger and Sissons operations in Barbados.

An announcement from ANSA McAL yesterday said it had immediately closed the Sissons store at Observatory Road, Wildey.

The ANSA McAL Group recently acquired Berger Paints in the Caribbean and views Barbados as an important and strategic location for increased business opportunities.

Nicholas Mouttet, CEO and president of ANSA McAL Barbados Ltd said: “We are delighted to now be able to supply both Berger and Sissons products from the Berger headquarters in Spring Garden and H Jason Jones in Bridgetown.

(BARBADOS NATION NEWS)