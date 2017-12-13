I955 FM


Another prison break, this time at Carrera Island

December 13, 2017

CARRERAMembers of the coast guard are continuing their search in waters off Chaguaramas for prisoner Unill Phillip.

Mr Phillip escaped from the Carrera Island prison this afternoon.

The Coast Guard says it received a call telling of the escape at around ten minutes to 4 o’ clock

It says a search was immediately mounted for the inmate.

