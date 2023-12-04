ANGOUSTURA SAYS BUSINESS NOT DERAILED BY RECENT FIRE…

An assurance from Angostura Limited that business operations, including sales, will continue as normal following a fire at its premises.

In a release the company says, the fire on Friday did damage to an area of its premises that does not involve the main rum production area.

It says, the area affected was one of the botanical storage areas for bitters production.

The release says staff on duty at the time worked tirelessly and assiduously to curtail the spread of the fire.

The company thanks Chief Fireofficer, Mr Arnold Bristo, and his dedicated team for their sterling effort to contain the fire.

It says, they extend deepest gratitude to the dedicated employees, and the brave firefighters whose efficiency and quick response ensured the safety of everyone involved.

The release says, their commitment to safety and professionalism in the face of adversity is truly commendable.

Angostura says, its production processes remain unaffected, and assures customers and partners of their commitment to uninterrupted service.

It says, as they continue to investigate, their priority remains to be the safety of employees and the community.