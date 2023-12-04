A FATAL STABBING IN PORT OF SPAIN…THE VICTIM IS MARCUS EDWARDS….

There has been a murder in Arima.

The victim is Elliot Chance.

Mr. Chance was shot dead, just after seven o’clock last evening at Tumpuna road.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the killing are not yet released.

Meanwhile, the man fatally stabbed in Port of Spain has been identified.

He is 24 year old Marcus Edwards.

He was from Laventille Road East Dry River In Port Of Spain.

Mr. Edwards was found in a pool of blood last Saturday morning, along Cockerton Street in Port of Spain.

He was taken to the Port of Spain general hospital where he died just before midday

Police say, a Toyota Fielder registered to Mr. Edwards was recovered at 17th street Beetham Gardens after the stabbing.

The vehicle was taken to the Besson Street police station.

It was processed by crime scene investigators and according to police workable prints were found.

There are no motives yet for the killing.