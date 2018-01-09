All flags to be flown at half-mast following death of former President George Maxwell Richards

All flags are to be flown at half-mast in Trinidad and Tobago, following the death of former President George Maxwell Richards.
The fourth president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago died at Westshore Private Hospital last evening.
It is believed he died of a heart attack.
Professor Richards was 86-years-old.
He was president from 2003 to 2013.
It is reported he was not feeling well at around noon yesterday.
He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
Doctors are said to have found Professor Richards had an unusual heartbeat when he was brought into the hospital.
His daughter Maxine Richards posted on her Facebook page last night a picture with her father stating: “rest in peace daddy, I can’t believe you are gone.”
His death came hours after the opposition threw its support behind the PNM’s presidential nominee Paula- Mae Weekes as the country’s sixth and first female president.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.