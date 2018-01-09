All flags to be flown at half-mast following death of former President George Maxwell Richards

All flags are to be flown at half-mast in Trinidad and Tobago, following the death of former President George Maxwell Richards.

The fourth president of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago died at Westshore Private Hospital last evening.

It is believed he died of a heart attack.

Professor Richards was 86-years-old.

He was president from 2003 to 2013.

It is reported he was not feeling well at around noon yesterday.

He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Doctors are said to have found Professor Richards had an unusual heartbeat when he was brought into the hospital.

His daughter Maxine Richards posted on her Facebook page last night a picture with her father stating: “rest in peace daddy, I can’t believe you are gone.”

His death came hours after the opposition threw its support behind the PNM’s presidential nominee Paula- Mae Weekes as the country’s sixth and first female president.