250K bail for Republic bank worker charged with stealing from customers accounts

A 22-year-old bank teller employed with Republic Bank Ltd., Valsayn, appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 14 counts of larceny servant, amounting to $315,700 between September 2017 and January, 2018.

Stephanie Elie, of Hugh Payne Terrace, Arima, was following a report made by the bank to Fraud Squad earlier this year. This follows the bank’s discovery that quantities of money were withdrawn from the accounts of several customers, without their consent or knowledge.

The accused, appeared before Justice of the Peace Akbar Khan, on Friday where bail was set at $250,000 and ordered to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Monday.

Elie appeared before Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine, who adjourned the matter to February 27.

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS)