2 arrested in $5M Piarco robbery

Two people, a man and a woman , have been arrested as police continue their probe into the $5M heist at the Piarco International Airport. They were held in the central division last night.

According to reports, officers of the organised crime narcotics and intelligence unit, acting on information held the two in the Longdenville area.

They allegedly had $250 thousand dollars cash, in 50 dollar bills in their possession. It is believed the money may be part of the stolen cash.

Police believe that they are also close to arresting others involved in the robbery.

The money was to be transported for first citizens bank to Tobago by Caribbean Airlines on Wednesday.

However, three men dressed in army fatigue, armed with high powered weapons held up security officers of the amalgamated security services limited and made off with the cash.

Police have already questioned seven people in connection with the heist.