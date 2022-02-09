19 more COVID related deaths and over 900 new infections

The country once again records double digit COVID deaths, as 19 persons die from the virus.
The Ministry of Health says the persons were 6 elderly males, 8 elderly females, 4 middle-aged males and 1 middle-aged female.
This brings the total number of deaths due to the virus in the country to 3,486.
The number of infections daily has also seen a sharp increase, with the country recording 926 new positive cases.
This takes the active caseload to 20,915.
