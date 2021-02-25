Police probe murder in St. James

Police are probing a murder in St. James.

Police say Quasi Morris was shot outside his Don Donald Hill home on Tuesday night.



Reports say 24-year-old Mr. Morris was at the back of his house when gunshots were heard.

He reportedly ran inside the house bleeding.

Police were contacted and rushed Mr. Morris to the St. James Medical Complex.

However he succumbed to his wounds a short time later.

Investigations are continuing.