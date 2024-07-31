HAND HELD DEVICES HANDED OVER TO MONITOR ILLEGAL TINT…

Hand held devices are to be among the tools used by licensing officers to crack down on illegal tints on vehicles on the nation’s roads.

Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan, presented the devices yesterday.

They are to be used in activating the 2020 tint regulations in 2024

The devices are called visible light transmittance or VLT

Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke said, there are some operating factors, which must be noted.

He said, once the tint regulations are enforced with the use of the measuring devices some old practices are to be no more.

Commissioner Clarke said, there are some levels of tints, which are not allowed even though the VLT says, its ok for use.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds welcomed the use of the VLT, particularly because of the reports he has gotten.

The measuring tool is to be put to immediate use by licensing officers.