3 men arrested as police make breakthrough in latest Rio Claro home invasion

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it has made a breakthrough of a home invasion in Rio Claro.

During the robbery a teen was sexually assaulted.

On Saturday officers attached to the Special Investigations Unit, in a combined effort with the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department and Task Force conducted extensive enquiries, under the supervision of Snr. Supt. Khan.

Police Commissioner Mac Donald Jacob gave an update on what his officers discovered.

The TTPS came under heavy fire from for the crimes in Rio Claro.

The TTPS was criticised for its fleet management challenges, which affected the emergency response patrols.

Commissioner Jacob assures this has been rectified.

The top cop was speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning.