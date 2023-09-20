PRIME MINISTER ARRIVES AT UN GENERAL, ASSEMBLY HE WILL ADDRESS THE ASSEMBLY TOMORROW…

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime minister Dr. Keith Rowley is to address the

78th session of the United Nations general assembly in New York tomorrow.

A release from the office of the Prime Minister says Dr. Rowley joined world leaders at the meeting yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago national, ambassador Dennis Francis is the current president of the United Nations General Assembly and officiated over yesterday’s proceedings.

Dr. Rowley is said, to have met in the margins with the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The two leaders discussed among things renewed collaboration in agriculture.

The Prime Minister also participated in discussions with Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo which focused on bilateral relations and additional opportunities for collaboration, including at the level of the G77.

The release says, Dr. Rowley also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of tourism, Ahmed Alkhateeb.

The talks centered on opportunities to enhance, tourism and other investments and also explored the possibilities of facilitating easier travel arrangements, for Trinidad and Tobago nationals who wish to perform Hajj.

Prime Minister Dr. Rowley will deliver his national statement in the United Nations General Assembly Hall tomorrow.

