TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NO BETTER THAN VENEZUELA SAYS ANGRY FATHER OF SHOT BABY…

The Venezuelan father of one-year-old José Nunez, who was shot on Monday night in El Socorro is angry.

He says, Trinidad and Tobago is no better than Venezuela.

The infant was hit as one man chased another and fired several rounds.

Luiz Enrique said, yesterday that little José was playing in the yard of their home at Lootoo Street with his eight-year-old brother and three-year-old cousin, when around 9.50 p.m. On Monday they heard several loud explosions.

Jose’s 23-year-old mother grabbed her son and tried to take him to safety, but as she picked him up, she heard another explosion.

The water tank which her son was standing next to burst, and water started running out, she said.

She then heard her child cry out and saw José bleeding from both legs.

The woman raised an alarm and police and paramedics were notified.

A team of officers, led by Insp. Sunil Bharath, responded.

The toddler was taken to the Eric Williams medical sciences complex, Mt hope, where he was treated.

Police were told a bullet went through both of José’s legs.

Four spent 9mm shells were found at the scene of the shooting.