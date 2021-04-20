Head of SORT slapped with a charge of misbehavior in public office

Head of SORT, Inspector Mark Hernandez

A charge of misbehavior in public office for the Head of the Special Operations Response Team in Trinidad and Tobago, Inspector Mark Hernandez.

Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau laid the charge yesterday afternoon after consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Forty-six-year-old Inspector Hernandez has to appear before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on June 1st.

At around 2pm yesterday the inspector appeared before Justice of the Peace Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson for the hearing of a Habeas Corpus Writ filed by his attorney last Friday.

Following his release he was confident his name would be cleared.

One of his attorneys Gerard Ramdeen called the charge sad.

In the meantime he is on $300,000 dollars bail.

The charge comes after investigations into the deaths, while in custody, of kidnapping and murder suspects Joel Balcon and Andrew Morris.

The 2 were taken into custody for questioning in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt in late January this year.

Inspector Hernandez was detained early last Wednesday.