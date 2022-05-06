Child abuse task force meets, after horror stories surface from children’s homes

Minister Ayanna Webster Roy

The task force set up to develop a plan for the implementation of recommendations contained in a report of abuse at children’s home holds its first meeting.

The quorum met on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs, the task force aims to complete its work and submit a plan to Cabinet by early June.

It is to be chaired by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Jacinta Bailey- Sobers and includes representatives from the Children’s Authority.

The investigative team will be made up of the police service, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the Tobago House of Assembly.

The task force was set up on Monday by Minister Ayanna Webster Roy in response to a report compiled by the Cabinet appointed team to investigate the abuse of children at state homes, rehabilitation centers, and other institutions which provide residential care for children.

The report, which was laid in Parliament, found that physical and sexual abuse as well as drug use and other issues occurred at several homes and institutions.

The report made a number of recommendations to combat abuse in childcare facilities.