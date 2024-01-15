COMMUNITY LEADER SPANISH, DIES FOLLOWING SUSPECTED HEART FAILURE AT HIS HOME….

The man dubbed a reputed community leader “Spanish” is dead.
Confirmation has come from the police service.
The TTPS says, “Spanish” whose given name Kenneth Rogers, has not been released succumbed to a suspected heart attack yesterday.
Reports say, Mr. Rogers was at home when he complained of feeling unwell.
Newscentre five understands he collapsed on a couch at his home, and was gasping for air.
He was rushed to the Port of Spain general hospital, where he was pronounced head.
